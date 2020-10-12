Health officials said last week if the positive case rate in Yellowstone County gets to 50 per 100,000 people, there would be new restrictions in county lines. That rate was surpassed just last week.

"At number 18, Yellowstone County is one of the top 20 metro areas in the country for infections rates," said RiverStone Health Officer, John Felton.

Yellowstone County now has an infection rate of 61.7 per 100,000 people, and currently, there's 1,487 active cases.

"Im cognizant that our case rate last week escalates so rapidly that we did not have time for advanced compliance efforts undertaken by citizens and businesses," Felton said.

John Felton at RiverStone Health read off grim statistics as he announced a new public health order.

"For this past week, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent were carrying an average of 87 people per day with COVID-19," Felton said.

The new order says all restaurants bars and casinos have to close their indoor business no later than 12:30 AM, and physical gatherings will be limited to 25 people. But places of worship, child care facilities, and schools are exceptions.

"The governor has made very clear that the authority to make decisions on schools really belongs to the school boards and districts," Felton said.

Over the weekend, we were told enforcement of the new rules will be handled by the county attorney's office.

Health experts are feeling a heavy burden, and staff at Billings Clinic say they're looking at ordering a refrigerator truck as a temporary mortuary.

"We had four deaths last weekend, and our current morgue holding area only holds two, so this is part of normal business, and built into our existing plans," said Nancy Iverson, with Billings Clinic.

We're told the order will not apply to in person voting on November 3rd, but masks and social distancing will still be required.

You can see the full order here: https://www.kulr8.com/news/local/new-health-order-issued-as-covid-19-cases-continue-to-rise-in-yellowstone-county/article_539e6dcc-0cd0-11eb-91a2-4740f82fb711.html