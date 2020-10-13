BILLINGS, Mont. - If you try to walk in to the Billings Public Library October 14, the doors will be closed because of the new public health order issued this week. But some businesses that are staying open say those rules are going to impact them too.

You could say Billings Public Library Patrol Ted Paschke is confused by the library shutting its doors for the next 30 days.

"You know, I don't get it. Walmart is open, Lowes is open, Home Depot is open, Costco is open. Everything is open, but the library closes," Paschke said.

The building will close to the public because of the new health order in Yellowstone County. Which goes into effect Wednesday, Oct. 14.

"I don't come very often, but I pay taxes to keep it open," Paschke said.

With indoor and outdoor gatherings capped at 25 people under the new order, it's not just the library feeling the effects. Over at Moss Mansion, which will stay open, managers say they have to make adjustments too, especially during the Halloween season.

"You're used to going out around Halloween and having these large crowds gathering, and that's really what we don't want to have. That would not be responsible in terms of what's happening with the community spread," said Executive Director Jenna Peete.

Officials at the mansion are expecting lower visitation this season.

"Our expectations are definitely not the same as they would be in a normal year," Peete said.

Tour groups will be much smaller and available by reservation only.

"Keeping those numbers very low...people will not be in as big of tours as they normally would," Peete said.

It's a year that forces the historical site to adjust.

"Everybody lines up and they wait for tickets or they wait for food, and then they wait in line to do the maize, and this year it will look a lot different," Peete said.

We're also told all events at MetraPark have been canceled through November 9.