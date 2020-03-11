The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it will limit fan attendance at all remaining winter championships: men’s and women’s DI basketball championships, as well as the inaugural men’s and women’s bowling championships.

Fan attendance at championship events already underway will proceed without fan restrictions. However, we will continue to consult daily with state and local officials and will alter policies as needed. In addition, we encourage all fans to closely consider their risk factors in determining whether or not they should attend an event.

“After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at upcoming championships to only essential staff and limited family members,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority.”

Refunds will be issued to those who have bought tickets in advance, but are no longer able to attend.