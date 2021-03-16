MONTANA - To ensure veterans are protected during the ongoing pandemic, U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced via press release, the Montana VA Health Care System is set to receive 2,200 COVID-19 vaccines this week for Montana veterans and staff.

“These additional vaccines are great news for hundreds of veterans across Montana,” Sen. Tester said. “VA has proven it can quickly deliver vaccines where they’re most needed, and I’m proud to have worked with the Administration to secure this week’s allocations. I’ll keep pushing to get more shots into arms, so that we can help save lives and get all Montanans through this pandemic.”

Appointments for veterans and staff will be available at the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the state:

Cut Bank

• 35 first doses will be administered on Tuesday, March 16

Glendive

• 65 second doses will be administered on Tuesday, March 16

Billings

• 300 first doses will be administered on Thursday, March 18

• 400 second doses will be administered on Friday, March 19

Bozeman

• 200 first doses and 200 second doses will be administered on Friday, March 19

Helena

• 1000 first doses will be administered on Saturday, March 20

Vaccinations are available by appointment only for eligible and enrolled veterans. If a Montana veteran is not enrolled in VHA health care, they are encouraged to call (877) 468-8387 and select Option four to find out if they are eligible.