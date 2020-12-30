BILLINGS – Montana has heeded the call of local advocates Wednesday and prioritized American Indians within the next phase (Phase 1B) of vaccine roll-out, to begin Jan. 15.

Public health advisor to Western Native Voice, Dr. Cora Neumann, is a member of the Montana COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Coordination Team. Over the past month, she has brought Western Native Voice’s priorities to the table, urging the state to expedite the timeline for communities hardest hit.

Phase 1B recipients include people who are over 75 years of age, frontline essential workers, those residing in congregate care and correctional facilities, American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19. Vaccinations will also be allocated through the Indian Health Service (IHS) to five of eight tribal governments, all five Urban Indian Health Centers and IHS sites.

“Since a state of emergency was declared in Montana in March, tribal governments and Native leaders have responded consistently and effectively to keep their communities safe. Unfortunately, due to pre-existing health and socio-economic disparities among Native communities - and in some cases due to resistance to mask mandates and gathering limits in surrounding communities - Montana’s tribal communities have experienced devastating loss. I am grateful that our state has responded to our call to prioritize American Indians in Phase 1B,” Dr. Neumann, who is also founder of the public health advocacy group We Are Montana said.

Marci McLean, Executive Director of Western Native Voice, applauded this development.

“Since May, we have been involved in COVID relief through our mutual aid fund, COVID safety training and weekly live social media events. Although political advocacy and getting out the vote is our highest priority, none of this matters if our people aren’t safe. We are very appreciative that our voices were heard and our most vulnerable people will be prioritized to receive the vaccine. We look forward to supporting vaccine rollout across Montana’s Native people,” McLean said.

In an effort to slow the spread and protect and support Native communities, since May this year, Western Native Voice and We Are Montana said they have supported COVID relief efforts across the state.