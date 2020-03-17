MSUB Student Health Services monitor COVID-19

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Classes at Montana State University, Billings are staying online while the Student Health Services Department works hard to create a safe environment for students.

Darla Tyler-McSherry, Director of Student Health Services for MSUB says she is working closely with health officials to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. She says eight students are still being quarantined on one floor of the residence halls, and all students have the opportunity to continue their course work online until further notice.

Darla encourages everyone to follow the CDC recommended guidelines to stay healthy.

"Good hand hygiene, washing your hands frequently, using an alcohol based sanitizer, at least 70% alcohol if soap and water aren't available, cover your cough, sleeve your sneeze, stay at home if you're sick," she recommends.

Darla also recommends unplugging from technology, eating balanced healthy meals, and getting enough rest.