BILLINGS, MT - Students and faculty members at City College will not be vaccinated Tuesday after the state of Montana shut down vaccination clinics using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Riverstone Health secured the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for MSUB students and employees whose schedules may not be conducive to getting the two-dose vaccine.

On Monday, a clinic was held on the MSUB campus. That was before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing vaccinations while they investigate unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Riverstone Health and MSUB had planned on using the one-dose vaccination to get as many students and employees vaccinated as possible before the end of spring semester. The goal was to allow students to travel home safely and so they are protected over the summer.

As of Tuesday morning, MSUB Communications and Marketing Director Maureen Brakke confirmed Tuesday's clinic at City College was on hold while the University awaits additional information. The plan is to wait until Wednesday for more information on how to proceed.

Barbara Schneeman with Riverstone Health tells KULR-8 and Montana Right Now that her team is meeting Tuesday morning and will have more to say after that meeting concludes.

This is a developing story.