MSU BILLINGS NEWS — Montana State University Billings will adopt and follow the decisions as directed by the Montana Board of Regents and Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education in a system-wide campus memo released March 12, 2020. This is in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak. MSUB will be following and enacting MUS and OCHE guidance and work collegially with the state.

Health and safety of the MSU Billings campus and City College campus is the top priority. As such, the following actions will be taken:

1. As of March 23, the MSU Billings campus and City College will transition to online courses or modalities that do not require in-class presence of students. In-person courses will still occur the week of March 16.

2. All faculty and staff will continue to report to work. Residence halls will remain open. Dining services will remain open, as well as computer labs.

3. Events scheduled for the week of March 23 will be cancelled in compliance with CDC guidelines and recommendations.

4. All students and employees should monitor their official email address for additional details and updates.

Plans and guidance are being created and enacted at MSUB. Departments are working diligently with faculty to transition their classes to the online platform, D2L. This includes training faculty and implementing an information technology toolkit to assist with the transitions.

Efforts will be made to comply with the CDC’s social distancing measures for students. This includes moving to online appointments instead of face-to-face for advising and the academic support center. Hosting of events on campus will be determined on a weekly basis. As of now, all events on campus scheduled for the week of March 23 will be cancelled or rescheduled for a later date.

As of today, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and MSUB have suspended all spring athletic competitions indefinitely. MSUB practices will continue.

Routine communications and updates will continue to be made from the university to campus and the community.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are encouraged to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, cover their cough, stay home when ill, and observe other measures as outlined by Riverstone Health and the CDC. MSUB provides the latest updates to faculty, staff, and students at msubillings.edu/studenthealth/coronavirus.htm