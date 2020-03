BILLINGS, MT - MSU Billings announced Wednesday that Riverstone Health confirmed the MSU Billings Softball team no longer needs to self-quarantine.

Riverstone Health did advise the softball team to stay home and follow protective measures if they start to feel ill.

Eight student-athletes were quarantined early Sunday morning in a vacant part of the residence halls at MSU Billings, following a trip to Canada, Oregon, and Washington.