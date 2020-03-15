Te following information comes from Maureen Brakke, Director University Communications & Marketing

MSU Billings is following the quarantine recommendations of Riverstone Health, which is our county health official.

Our softball team was recently in Canada, Oregon, and Washington for a tournament. While traveling, a few of our student athletes started to feel unwell. MSU Billings chartered a bus to get our softball team back to Billings safely. Initially they were going to fly back, but following recommendations from Riverstone Health, we chartered a bus especially for them to get them back to Billings safely.

As of early this morning, March 15, there are eight softball players in self-quarantine on our campus, since they live in the residence halls. However, they were moved to a separate floor of the residence hall in order to limit exposure to the rest of our students living on campus.

Others traveling with the softball team, such as the softball coach, athletic trainers, and other athletes are in quarantine at their homes, as they live nearby.

We are doing everything we can to ensure our quarantined student athletes (on and off the residence halls) are taken care of and are made as comfortable as possible. Our students quarantined on campus are able to select from a robust breakfast, lunch and dinner menu provided by our dining hall services, and an assortment of snacks and beverages are being made available to them. Starting tomorrow, we will take their coffee/beverage orders and deliver them to their rooms (in addition to their full breakfast order), with anything else they want. A fridge and microwave have also been added to the floor.

They also have lots of people in constant contact with them and they have the contact information for their softball coach, dining hall, resident hall director, student health services, etc., if they need anything. Parents, family members and friends—anyone is able to drop off snacks and items these students want/need during this time.

Students were provided with written instructions developed by St. Vincent Healthcare on self-monitoring during the quarantine period. They all understood and agreed to the quarantine as this is in the best interest for everyone. Please note that MSU Billings cannot enforce quarantines, however, these are precautions under the advisement of Riverstone Health and the Unified Health Command that our softball team agreed to.

We understand this is a frustrating and uncertain time for our students.

The health and well-being of our students is top priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe and comfortable. Chancellor Edelman is in the process of calling each student athlete to personally check up on them and to see what else we can do to make them comfortable.