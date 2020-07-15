BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings announced their reopening agenda for the 2020 fall semester preparing for staff and students to come back to campus during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from MSUB, their Back to Business Fall 2020 Action Plan stems from the Montana University System Healthy Fall 2020: Planning Guidelines for Campuses, drawing out a reopening map for public state university campuses to follow as they design their own plans.

“This plan is the result of months of research and hard work from local and state public health officials and the MSUB Back-to-Business Task Force,” Provost Melinda Arnold said in the release. “We also solicited campus community feedback to ensure this plan was vetted and supported by all.”

MSUB says their 2020 fall semester begins Wednesday, Aug. 19 and will end Wednesday, Nov. 25, before Thanksgiving break.