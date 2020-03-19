MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings Science Expo decided to move this year’s science expo online to Facebook for the safety and well-being of everyone given the current global situation.

Science Expo chair Dr. Dan Willems notes that “It was a difficult decision, but in science, the number one priority is the safety and health of all individuals involved, and the Science Expo is no different, given that it attracts hundreds of people from all ages to convene in close quarters, when social distancing measures have been put in place by our health officials.”

Willems goes on to mention that so many young scientists have already put an incredible amount of work into their projects and the Science Expo planning committee wants to ensure their work can still be recognized. This will still be possible through the Science Expo Facebook page at facebook.com/billingsclinicscienceexpo, and prizes and awards will still be given.

How it will work:

Young scientists need to register to participate in the virtual Science Expo no later than April 3, 2020 on the website: msubillings.edu/scienceexpo (student registration form) Then they need to take a photo of themselves next to their science project and post it on the Science Expo Facebook page (facebook.com/billingsclinicscienceexpo/) no later than April 24, 2020 at 5pm. Their post must include the title of their project and a brief statement describing their project. Winners will be announced on May 1, 2020 on Facebook.

The projects will be judged based on the content of students Facebook posts. For those who lack access to Facebook or do not want their project shared publicly but would like to be considered for awards, send entries to Daniel.willems@msubillings.edu or call 406-657-2022 for assistance.

“I’d like to thank all of our major donors for their generous support including, MSU Billings, Billings Clinic, Sibanye Stillwater, ExxonMobil, Phillips66, and Electrical Consultants, Inc. They make the Science Expo possible every year,” said Willems.

Contact Dan Willems, Science Expo Chair at Daniel.willems@msubillings.edu for more information.