BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings and RiverStone Health are offering a free community COVID-19 vaccination clinic and Pfizer booster shots on Oct. 4.

The clinic will be held on Oct. 4 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on the MSU Billings university campus in the Student Union Building. Free parking can be found in the MSUB parking garage on Poly Drive and 27th St.

No appointment is needed for the vaccine and the event is open to the public.

Booster shots for COVID-19, a third COVID-19 shot as well as first and second doses of the vaccines will be available.

Those eligible for a third COVID-19 shot include those who are immunocompromised who have had at least 28 days passed since receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Those eligible for the Pfizer booster include:

Any individual over the age of 65

Individuals aged 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions, has been at least six months after their last Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals aged 18-49 who are high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions, has been at least six months after their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure or transmission due to their occupational or institutional setting, has been at least six months after their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for the booster.

For more information, you can call MSUB Student Health Services 406-657-2153 or RiverStone Health at 406-651-6415.