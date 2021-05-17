BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday.

The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:

Dear Campus Community,

Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS campuses formally sunsetting the Healthy MUS Planning Guidelines, effective immediately. This action is taken in partnership with the Montana Board of Regents and is based on federal, state, and local public health guidance and on the recommendation of the Healthy MUS Task Force. The Commissioner's memo also covers issues related to quarantine & isolation housing; international travel; event hosting and vaccines. View the full memo here.

Mask requirement: There is no longer an MUS system-level mask mandate, which includes MSU Billings. RiverStone Health’s CEO and Health Officer John Felton, with whom we maintain a close relationship, concurs with these guidelines as there is no longer a mask mandate for Yellowstone County or Montana. The CDC has released updated health and safety guidelines and face mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals which can be found here.

Effective immediately, there is no longer a requirement to wear a face mask on MSUB campuses or property if you have been fully vaccinated or have had a confirmed case of COVID-19. While not a requirement, individuals who still want to wear a face mask are welcome to continue doing so. Remember that all other health and safety protocols still remain in place such as rigorous hand washing and hand sanitizing and staying home when you are ill. Follow the CDC guidelines for when you are sick and take appropriate precautions.

The COVID Incident Command Team is meeting this Wednesday to discuss detailed guidance for the in-class experience for faculty and students for this fall semester. Please stay tuned for more information.

We strongly encourage everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination. They are readily available and accessible. Visit RiverStone Health for more information. If the COVID-19 landscape changes and we start to see an increase in cases, we will need to be prepared to return to certain restrictions.

On behalf of the COVID-19 Incident Command Team and Chancellor Hicswa, we thank you for all you have done to keep our campus community healthy and safe this past year and a half. Again, please stay tuned for more information about this fall and we thank you for your patience.

If you have any questions, please email covidquestions@msubillings.edu.

Sincerely,

The COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa