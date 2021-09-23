BILLINGS — MSU Billings will require students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in all indoor instructional spaces on campus and at City College beginning Friday, Sept. 24.

Indoor instructional spaces include every classroom, lecture hall, laboratory, studio and other indoor spaces where faculty and students gather for class.

"We have a duty to keep our MSUB community healthy and safe and to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Billings and Yellowstone County,” MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said.

The requirement will remain in effect until further notice and Hicswa says their COVID-19 Task Force will continue to monitor the situation.

If an MSUB student needs special accommodations regarding the face mask requirement, they should contact Disability Support Services. If an MSUB employee needs special accommodations regarding this requirement, they should contact Human Resources.

Hicswa highlights that it extremely important to treat everyone with respect.

“You never know what others are going through in their lives, and kindness and respect go a long way,” he said.