MSU Billings says a member of their community tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24th. The school says the individual is now off-campus at home in isolation.

MSUB says the last time the individual was on campus was Friday, June 19th, in the PE Building. It was not immediately clear if the patient was a staff member or a student.

The school says the areas they were in contact with are in the process of being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, in addition to the campus's daily cleaning and disinfecting regimen.

This is a developing story.