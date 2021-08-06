BILLINGS, Mont. - Employees and students at the Montana State University Billings are being recommended to wear face masks or face coverings indoors.

The recommendation is for employees and students to wear face masks indoors on both the university and City College campus regardless of vaccination status due to the rise in the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

A release from MSUB says the recommendation aligns with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this time, MSUB plans to continue with the indoor mask recommendation until the level of community transmission in Yellowstone County is reduced.

“We’re highly encouraging our employees and students to consider getting vaccinated, especially before the fall semester begins,” said Sep Eskandari, MSUB Provost and COVID-19 Task Force Lead. “It’s also important that we continue to take COVID-19 seriously and follow the CDC guidelines, such as staying home when you are sick and self-isolating if you test COVID-19 positive.”

Eskandari also mentioned that MSUB was deemed one of the safest places in Yellowstone County over the last 18 months by Yellowstone County Health, and that MSUB will continue to do everything they can to maintain that status the release says.

Employees and students at MSUB are being encouraged to get vaccinated, and the college has offered community vaccination clinics throughout the summer in partnership with RiverStone Health on both campuses.

The next community vaccine clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on university campus in the Student Union Building.

No appointment is necessary and both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available.