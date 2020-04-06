BILLINGS - The MSU Billings Foundation is rescheduling their annual Wine & Food Festival to October due to concerns of coronavirus.

The event was originally taking place May 11 through May 16, but organizers are rescheduling and shortening the length of the event to take place Oct. 9 through Oct. 10.

“The health and safety of the hundreds of staff, volunteers, community partners and guests involved with the festival each year is our primary concern,” Jeanne Moller, long-time festival organizer at the MSU Billings Foundation, said in a release. “We hope our loyal supporters will continue to be involved with this event in the fall.”

The annual Wine & Food Festival raises scholarship money for Montana State University Billings students every year. In 2019, the event raised $380,000 and raised $6 million in total since the event inaugurated in 1993.

Tickets for the event are likely to be available on Aug. 30. The MSU Billings Foundation says they anticipate making the Wine & Food Festival a week-long event in 2021.