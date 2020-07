BIG SKY, Mont. - More than 100 people working at a construction site in Big Sky have tested positive for coronavirus.

Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley says there have been 116 confirmed cases at the Montage construction site, where they're building a luxury resort.

Testing began early last month, and according to Kelley, the company plans to continue wide-scale testing at the site.

