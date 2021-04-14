BILLINGS, Mont. - Appointments for Yellowstone County community COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall and Monday and Tuesday clinics at the Shrine Auditorium are now open.

According to a release from the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, in response to changing demand for vaccine, the first-dose and second-dose community clinics will be consolidated starting Monday, April 19, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

The clinics will be:

Saturday, April 17, 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall.

Monday, April 19, from 7:00 am to 11:00 am and from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Shrine Auditorium.

Tuesday, April 20, from 7:00 am to 11:00 am and from 12:00 pm to 4:00 at the Shrine Auditorium.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can do so online at mtreadyclinic.org. You will need to scroll down to find links for the MetraPark clinic and each Shrine clinic and some may be on Page 2.

Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 406-651-6596 before 5:00 pm on Friday, April 16.

Individuals under age 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinic or may be printed out in advance at covid.riverstonehealth.org under COVID-19 Vaccine Information.