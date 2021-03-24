MONTANA - Montana's allotment of first-dose COVID-19 vaccines is expected to increase by 7,200 by next week.

Sen. Jon Tester's office announced Wednesday via release Montana will receive an added 2,340 Pfizer first doses and 4,900 Johnson & Johnson first doses.

In total, Montana will have 17,500 Pfizer first doses and 6,100 Johnson & Johnson first doses, along with the 10,400 first-dose Moderna vaccines -- summing up the total of first-doses expected to arrive to Montana to about 34,000 from last week's 26,800.

According to Tester's release, this added first-dose vaccine supply shipment is going towards the state and does not count the doses going towards the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services or other federal programs for Montana.

"Each week we’re getting more and more Montanans vaccinated, which is the key to putting this pandemic behind us and getting our economy back on track,” Tester said in the release. “These increases in dose allocations are welcome news for the Treasure State, and I’ll continue working with this Administration to ramp up our supply so we can ensure every Montanan can access a vaccine as soon as possible, no matter who they are or where they live.”