BILLINGS, Mont. -- Many states in the U.S. saw huge crowds over Memorial Day weekend. Beach and party-goers saying they are ready to shake the shutdown despite potential health risks. People are also starting to feel the fatigue of social distancing in Montana as folks are getting outside and enjoying the warmer weather.

As the Treasure State gears up for Phase 2 starting June 1st, Governor Steve Bullock says vulnerable populations should still exercise caution.

"All vulnerable individuals should continue to adhere to stay at home guidance. This includes individuals over the age of 65 and those with serious underlying health conditions," he says.

For the senior living population, that means going into month #4 of social isolation.

Sean Pearson, Director of Community Relations at MorningStar Senior Living says, "when you get locked into a room for a while it can be a little difficult, but when you hear a death it brings it back around and people are more willing to go into their room. We do room trade deliveries, we have limited exposure, no visitation to keep our families and residents safe."

He says they are helping residents stay in contact with their families by using virtual meeting platforms and letting people wave to family members through windows from the safety of their rooms.