BILLINGS - The 2020 MontanaFair in Billings announced they are offering refunds to ValuPass holders due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a release from MontanaFair, ValuPass holders may exchange their 2020 fair tickets for a refund. The ValuPass lets fair goers access all fair events and days for one price.

"We wanted to give buyers of ValuPass options to exercise with their current tickets," MontanaFair General Manager Bill Dutcher said in a release. "They can keep the pass and apply it to all days of this years MontanaFair. They can exchange the pass for a ValuPass for the 2021 MontanaFair. Or they can get money back."

MontanaFair says ValuPass holders can request refunds until July 10. If the pass holder doesn't make a decision by then, the pass will become automatically eligible as a Seasons Pass for the 2020 MontanaFair. Montana Fair says they will send the new day passes to fair goers through mail or email.

Montana Fair says they will announce their decision on the fate of the 2020 MontanaFair on June 29.