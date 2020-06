BILLINGS, MT - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing major changes to a summer staple in Yellowstone County.

While MontanaFair will still happen starting August 7th it will look very different.

All major concerts, rodeo, and supercross are now officially canceled for 2020. Advance ValuPass ticket holders will have options to refund or roll over their tickets to another option beginning June 22.

You can read the release from Bill Dutcher below.