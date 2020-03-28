BILLINGS- The 2020 Montana Women’s Run is moving from downtown Billings to near participants' homes.

A release from the 2020 Montana Women’s Run says it was determined it will not be safe for participants and volunteers to gather downtown this year, so instead, they're saying the Women's run will be held virtually.

Participants are being encouraged to walk or run a two or five mile route near their home in accordance with social distancing guidelines on May 9 this year.

As for t-shirts and race numbers, the release says those plus a small gift will be mailed to all participants.

You can register for the virtual race on the Montana Women’s Run Facebook page and on their website here.