Montana Wendy's not facing beef shortage

KULR- The national restaurant chain, Wendy's, is facing some shortages of beef.

However, they have not run out of beef here in the Treasure State.

According to Jonna Jones, Director of Marketing for Wentana, the shortage is hitting Wendy's first, because they serve fresh beef.

But, Jones says the locations in Montana, two in Northern Wyoming and one in Western North Dakota, are not currently experiencing an outage of beef.

Despite not experiencing those shortages, Jones says they are still taking precautionary measures to avoid the possibility of running out.

Meat shortages are nothing new.

As we continue to battle the coronavirus, grocery chain Costco limits meat purchases to three items per customer.