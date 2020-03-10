HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System (MTVA) has implemented several actions aimed at limiting the spread of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The MTVA is asking Veterans to call before they come in if they are experiencing the following symptoms: signs of fever, cough, and shortness of breath; please call 877-468-8387 and press 3 BEFORE visiting any Montana VA Hospital or Clinic. Veterans also have an option of signing into MyHealtheVet to send a message to their health care team. Virtual care visits are available through MyHealtheVet or the VA Video Connect app on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Employees are also being asked to stay home if they are experiencing fever, cough, or other symptoms.

VA has a comprehensive plan in place to protect the health of everyone who visits or works at one of our facilities. Using an abundance of caution, all VA medical facilities nationwide are implementing screening measures for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19. This protocol will be in place until further notice. To be clear, our providers have not encountered anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, this is a precautionary measure. Onsite, we are utilizing standardized screening questions at strategic entry points and during initial clinical screening. Veterans are asked to arrive early for appointments and to try and limit the number of people accompanying them.

“Our facility is fully staffed, supplied and committed to helping keep Veterans safe,” said Dr. Judy Hayman, MTVA Executive Director. “We have been collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services, state public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure Veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing and treatment protocols. The good news is, simple infection control techniques such as handwashing, covering your mouth and nose while sneezing, and not touching your face appear to help control the spread of both the flu and COVID-19 viruses.”

MTVA will continue to update Veterans and the public on their efforts to contain COVID-19.

For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html.