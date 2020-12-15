HELENA, Mont. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester, Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, released the following statement following news that the Montana Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has been selected as one of 103 VA sites to receive initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:

“I’m encouraged that Montana has been selected as one of VA’s initial sites for distribution of the Moderna vaccine. This first round of vaccinations will help save lives by effectively slowing the spread of the coronavirus at VA facilities, local hospitals, and in the community. Moving forward, I will continue to hold VA accountable in ensuring that it adequately distributes this vaccine to various clinics across the state—especially those in rural areas—to better protect veterans and frontline workers.”

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Tester says the Montana VA will begin vaccinating veterans and health care personnel once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine.