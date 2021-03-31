BILLINGS, Mont. - Veterans, their spouses and enrolled caregivers in the Billings area can get a COVID-19 shot at a vaccine clinic hosted by the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS).

The clinic will be on Thursday, April 1 from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic at 1766 Majestic Lane.

To schedule a vaccine, you can call the scheduling call center at 877-468-8387 (select Option 2, and then Option 2 again). Schedulers will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Information on which Veterans are eligible for VA health care is available at https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility.

First dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics will also be offered by the Billings Benjamin Steele VA Clinic every Thursday from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm.

Eligible Veterans, including those in Priority 8e and 8g, are asked to call the scheduling call center to verify their eligibility and/or schedule an appointment for one of the upcoming vaccination clinics.

Eligible Veterans who are not in the Billings area can call call 877-468-8387 (select Option 2, and then Option 2 again) to find out when they can receive a vaccine through MTVAHCS.