HELENA - The Montana VA Health Care System will begin Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution Wednesday after the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received their first shipment.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and 112 other VA Medical Centers throughout the nation were received the first Moderna vaccine shipment.

“Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to have our first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for our health care personnel and our Miles City community living center residents and staff,” Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman said in the release. “For over nine months, our healthcare teams and Veterans have adapted time and time again to meet every new challenge during the pandemic. That said, we must remain vigilant—the pandemic is not over. Starting today though, we are going to celebrate that the arrival of the vaccines mark the next phase towards ending the pandemic. As our vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

The release from the VA reports clinical trials show the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective in stopping COVID-19 and the vaccine is given out in two doses -- 28 days away from each other.

The VA's release says those who receive the vaccine should continue to wear face coverings, social distance and practice hand washing regularly.

The release from the VA says MTVAHCS will contact qualified veterans to schedule a vaccination as vaccines become available. No preregistration or signing up at a facility is necessary.

The VA has a VA COVID-19 vaccine website for further information.