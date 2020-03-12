Montana University System Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian announced Thursday that as of March 23rd, all MUS campuses will, in every instance possible, transition all in-class instruction to online or other remote teaching modalities that do not require in-class presence.

Christian says, "The health and safety of our campus communities remains our top priority."

MUS schools are also directed to:

remain open and operational for students. This includes residence halls, dining services, computer labs, and most other campus services. Employees will continue to report to work unless instructed otherwise or work-from-home accommodations are developed in individual cases.

implement appropriate social distancing measures in line with CDC guidelines and recommendations. This should include restrictions on large lectures, theater performances, academic conferences, and other large gatherings.

students and employees need to monitor their official email address for more communications and planning details between now and March 23rd.

These decisions are in effect until further notice.

Christian says, "I do not take these decisions lightly. I am committed to supporting the educational progress of our students and minimizing disruption to campus life whenever possible. I believe that the course of action outlined above is the best way to balance our commitment to protect the public health and safety of our students, employees, and communities."