HELENA, Mont. - On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Montana will enter the second phase of the state's gradual reopening plan on June 1.

Gov. Bullock says Montana continues to lowest number of positive cases and hospitalizations per capita in the country.

"Montana has been an example for the rest of the nation in our response to this global pandemic. I have no doubt that we can continue to be that example, but only if Montanans, businesses, and visitors alike continue to take seriously the responsibility we all have in protecting others," Gov. Bullock said. "As we continue with the next phase in our reopening, our goal together as Montanans for the foreseeable future is to mitigate the spread of the virus."

What changes under Phase Two

Beginning June 1, Montanans should avoid gatherings of more than 50 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing. The governor says groups larger than 50 people should be canceled unless physical distancing can be maintained. Social distancing is still encouraged in gatherings of any size.

Gov. Bullock says under Phase Two restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos should remain in the same operations status as Phase One, but with an increase to 75% capacity. Gyms, indoor group fitness classes, pools, and hot tubs can operate at 75% capacity and only if they can adhere to strict physical distancing and exercise frequent sanitation protocols. Concert halls, bowling alleys, and other places of assembly may operate with reduced capacity and if they adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines.

The governor says all businesses are required to follow the social distancing and sanitation guidelines established in Phase One, and Montanans are strongly encouraged to continue sanitation practices, including hand washing and wearing masks in public places like grocery stores.

Effective June 1, the 14-day travel quarantine for out-of-state travelers and residents arriving from another state or country to Montana for non-work-related purposes will be lifted. The Montana National Guard will continue to conduct screenings of passengers at Montana's airports and train depots.

What stays the same

Gov. Bullock says all vulnerable individuals should continue to adhere to stay-at-home guidelines. Visitation to nursing homes will continue to be suspended, with exceptions for compassionate care.

The governor says employers should continue to encourage telework if possible.

Read the governor's entire Phase Two directive here.