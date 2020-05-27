BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Montana Restaurant Association is banding together by offering support and resources to its members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The restaurant association has been great with giving us forefront information, a lot of times even before the banks were able to connect with us," says Nicole Griffith, Owner of Well Pared in Billings.

Wednesday, members gathered at Walkers in Downtown Billings to discuss how to navigate reopening under Phase 2's recommended safety guidelines. Brad Anderson, owner of all Buffalo Wild Wing restaurants in Montana, says increasing restaurant capacity from 50% to 75% in Phase 2 won't really make much of a difference.

"That doesn't really help us much because the social distancing of six feet for tables, so it's really not going to change the footprint of the restaurant," he says.

Another challenge restaurants say they are facing: how to get money from their PPP loan forgiven. Brad Griffin, President of the Montana Restaurant Association says right now, the PPP loan requires restaurants spend the loan within the first eight weeks in prescribed percentages, but he says he is working with Montana legislators to relax some of those restrictions.

For more information, please visit: www.mtretail.com