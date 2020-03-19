The Montana Department of Health and Human Services has updated the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the Montana DPHHS website, there are currently 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana as of Thursday, March 19.

On Thursday, Gov. Bullock confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Montana.

A Yellowstone County patient is a female in their 20s.

A Yellowstone County patient is a male in their 20s.

A Yellowstone County patient is a male in their 20s.

A Roosevelt County patient is a female in their 70s, acquired through international travel.

Thursday’s additional cases brings Montana’s total number of cases to 15. Overall, 947 tests have been conducted, according to DPHHS.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).