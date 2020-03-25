Montana reported two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, according to the state's coronavirus task force.

The two new cases bring the state's total cases of COVID-19 to 53.

Two Montana counties have reported new cases of the virus:

1 in Butte-Silver Bow County

1 in Madison County

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,001 tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).