Montana reported five new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Tuesday, according to the state's coronavirus task force.

The five new cases bring the state's total cases of COVID-19 to 51.

Three Montana counties have reported new cases of the virus:

3 new cases in Gallatin County

1 new case in Jefferson County

1 new case in Yellowstone County

As of Monday, a total of 1,688 tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).