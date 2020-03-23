Montana has 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, according to Gov. Bullock's coronavirus task force.

The 11 new cases bring the state's total cases of COVID-19 to 45.

Four Montana counties have reported new cases of the virus:

2 new cases in Flathead County

6 new cases in Gallatin County

2 new cases in Missoula County

1 new case in Yellowstone County

Overall, 1,688 tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).