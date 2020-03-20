The Montana Department of Health and Human Services has updated the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the Montana DPHHS website, there are currently 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana as of Friday, March 20. Five of those cases were reported in Yellowstone County. To see a current map of cases by county in the state, click here.

Montana DPHHS says people who are tested include:

Those who have symptoms of concern AND may have traveled to an area experiencing community transmission, OR

Those who are symptomatic and a close contact to a known or suspected case in the past 14 days, OR

Those exhibiting symptoms of a compatible illness without other cause after medical examination.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory (MPHL) and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but will include out-of-state residents tested at MTPHL.