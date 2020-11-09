Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 427 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

223 in Yellowstone County

66 in Lewis and Clark County

34 in Missoula County

16 in Blaine County

14 in Carbon County

11 in Hill County

10 in Richland County

9 in Lincoln County

8 in Sweet Grass County

7 in Gallatin County

6 in Valley County

5 in Big Horn County

5 in Teton COunty

4 in Madison County

4 in Sheridan County

4 in Toole County

1 in Fallon County

There have been 40,053 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,771 active, 23,825 recovered, 457 deaths and 470 active hospitalizations.

A total of 540,913 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.