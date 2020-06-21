Montana’s coronavirus task force reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday, June 21.

Ten counties have reported additional cases:

4 in Big Horn County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Cascade County

1 in Custer County

1 in Flathead County

5 in Gallatin County

1 in Lake County

1 in Missoula County

2 in Richland County

3 Yellowstone County

The state’s coronavirus task force website is reporting 717 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 149 active cases, 548 recovered and 20 deaths. Fifteen people are currently hospitalized.

Since the last report, 827 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 70,357 tests total.

