Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 194 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 15.

The new cases include:

60 in Gallatin County

23 in Flathead County

19 in Cascade County

19 in Missoula County

15 in Yellowstone County

10 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Broadwater County

7 in Park County

6 in Lincoln County

6 in Madison County

5 in Ravalli County

4 in Beaverhead County

4 in Roosevelt County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Silver Bow County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lake County

1 in Powell County

1 in Valley County

There have been 106,823 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,028 active, 104,267 recovered, 1,528 deaths and 57 active hospitalizations.

A total of 1,251,956 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.