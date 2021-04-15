Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 194 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 15.
The new cases include:
60 in Gallatin County
23 in Flathead County
19 in Cascade County
19 in Missoula County
15 in Yellowstone County
10 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Broadwater County
7 in Park County
6 in Lincoln County
6 in Madison County
5 in Ravalli County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Roosevelt County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Silver Bow County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lake County
1 in Powell County
1 in Valley County
There have been 106,823 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,028 active, 104,267 recovered, 1,528 deaths and 57 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,251,956 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
