Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 135 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, May 14.
The new cases include:
18 in Gallatin County
18 in Yellowstone County
16 in Cascade County
16 in Flathead County
15 in Missoula County
8 in Ravalli County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Hill County
2 in Lake County
2 in Madison County
2 in Rosebud County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Park County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Teton County
There have been 110,560 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,059 active, 107,903 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 61 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,339,354 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
