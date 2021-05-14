Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 135 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, May 14.

The new cases include:

18 in Gallatin County

18 in Yellowstone County

16 in Cascade County

16 in Flathead County

15 in Missoula County

8 in Ravalli County

3 in Glacier County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Hill County

2 in Lake County

2 in Madison County

2 in Rosebud County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Park County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Teton County

There have been 110,560 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,059 active, 107,903 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 61 active hospitalizations.

A total of 1,339,354 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.