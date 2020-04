HELENA - Governor Steve Bullock announced an eleventh person in Montana has died in relation to COVID-19.

Governor Bullock said the following statement in a release:

“As we continue to learn more about how this virus can impact a rural community, I’m grateful for the dedicated health care workers serving on the frontline and encourage all Montanans to continue doing everything they can to stop this virus. My family is with the family of this Montanan and the Toole County community.”