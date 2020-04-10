BELGRADE, Mont. -- Ali Weisz was raised in Belgrade, she qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, but now the world-class USA Shooting's 10 meter air rifle competitor has to wait one more year.

“It’s a sport that I’ve loved forever," she says, "like since I started it I knew I could go really far for a really long time if I wanted to but it wasn’t really real until this last couple years, when I made the World Championship team and then the PanAmerican games team and then up to the Olympic team.”

Ali has been training for the Tokyo Olympics in Memphis, Tennessee, but that all took a turn when the Olympics were postponed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trying to see the silver lining in it, trying to see the positive outlook. I mean you kinda get an extra year to train, and so does everybody else all around the world," she says.

But she says a lot of elite athletes like to peak at certain times, especially at the Olympics in 2020.

But that's not an excuse Ali says she's willing to accept. “I don’t think people would be an elite athlete if they weren’t adaptable," she says.

Another concern of many athletes: if they made the team in 2020, will they still make the team in 2021?

“So a lot of athletes voiced their concerns pretty immediately after we found out the games were postponed to our coaches, our board of our national governing body and thankfully they were all supportive of us. They said ‘you guys qualified for the team, rightfully so, and you will remain on the team over the next year.’"