Elected officials around Montana gave statements on Governor Bullock's new restrictions, as plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution are still in the works.

There are reports that a vaccine could be distributed as early as next month, but there's still some logistics that need to be worked out.

We've learned the new COVID-19 vaccine will need to be stored in "cold storage facilities" when it is eventually sent around the country.

An expert at Gov. Bullock's press conference on Tuesday said there have been five of these facilities identified, but we still don't know where they are, much less, an official date when distribution will start.

Senator Steve Daines and Governor-Elect Greg Gianforte both released statements after the governor's new restrictions were announced.

Senator Daines acknowledged the vaccine by saying, "A COVID-19 vaccine is coming soon. Let's use Montana commonsense to protect our communities as people's lives are at risk. Our frontline healthcare workers need our help so they can keep fighting this battle. We're in this together."

Greg Gianforte's office gave this statement which says, "COVID-19 is a serious challenge that Governor-Elect Gianforte trusts Montanans to take seriously. He remains focused on tailoring a plan unique to the treasure state that will promote both the health and economic well-being of Montanans."

With the new state budget, the governor's focus is on increasing funds to help with containing the coronavirus, as well as education and infrastructure, but, that could change under Governor-Elect Gianforte.