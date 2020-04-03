BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Montana National Guard is screening travelers arriving in the treasure state under orders from Governor Steve Bullock.

Captain Jacob Panceau of the Montana National Guard says soldiers are asking inbound passengers a series of questions: if they have a fever, if they want their temperature taken, or if they have any key symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath or consistent cough.

“Everyone for the most part in America has realized that this is something we have to take seriously and I think Montana wants to get rid of this as quickly as possible," says Captain Panceau, "I think people are willing to undergo a quick thing like that in order to have some peace of mind for themselves and also make sure that they’re doing the right thing for their friends, their family, their neighbors, and their community.”

The screening is voluntary but Captain Panceau says most people are willing to comply. If a traveler is showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the National Guard will connect them with a medical professional.