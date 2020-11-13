BILLINGS, Mont. - As cases of COVID-19 increase across the country, many hospitals are stretched beyond limits they've encountered before. Such is the case at Billings Clinic.

Dr. Tony Green-Cheatwood, the chief medical officer of Billings Clinic, says the hospital was at 108% capacity as of Friday morning.

Jim Duncan, the president of the Billings Clinic Foundation, says as of Friday morning, the hospital has 78 patients hospitalized with COVID, compared to eight, which was the highest number of COVID patients hospitalized at Billings Clinic in the spring.

In an effort to create additional room for patients, the Montana National Guard delivered 20 hospital beds to Billings Clinic Friday morning. Thirteen of the beds are in rooms that just hours before were being used as offices and sleeping rooms for physicians.

Dr. Green-Cheatwood says it is a phased approach to create more space.

"It wasn't that long ago that a lot of patient medical rooms had two patients in them and we've been able to revert some of them to that in a very safe manner," she said. "We have a checklist of things to make sure it's safe to put two patients together."

Dr. Green-Cheatwood says the additional beds will help create a unit in which they can more easily move non-COVID patients if the designated COVID area needs to expand further.

She says Billings Clinic has welcomed traveling nurses to help with staffing issues, and several current staff members have been quarantining away from their families for the last several months.

She says the community support is wonderful, but she urges everyone to remain vigilant and take precautions in public to try to ease the increase of cases.

"Our healthcare workers come to work every day with the mission of caring for people and improving their care and taking them back to health. They're very stressed. They are working with numbers they haven't seen before that doesn't stop.

"The best thing we can do as a community to help them is to wash our hands, wear a mask, socially distance, because preventing this from spreading further is the only way we're going to get our health care workers the break that they deserve," Dr. Green-Cheatwood said.

The additional beds come from the Department of Emergency Services federal regional stockpile.

The conference area at Billings Clinic is now the home base for those whose offices were converted into patient rooms.