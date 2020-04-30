BILLINGS, Mont. -- Members of the Montana National Guard are setting up a mobile treatment facility at MetraPark.

"Our joint operation between Air Force and Army National Guard... I've never seen a better group of individuals working together from all throughout the state of Montana coming together for a single purpose of helping other Montanans," says Major Juan Torres.

The Expo Center at MetraPark will soon be home to a 90 bed surge medical facility to help Montanans combat COVID-19, but the beds will not be used for COVID-19 patients. These beds would come into play for those suffering from other ailments if the hospitals in Billings becomes overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. This ensures those who do not have the virus and may have compromised immune systems are kept separate during their treatments.

Major General Matthew Quinn, the Montana Coronavirus Task Force Leader, says the mobile facility is a proactive measure to protect the health of Montanans.

"The decision was made up top at state leadership level to create this mobile medical facility and we are activated about a week and a half ago, two weeks ago to begin the process of planning and mobilization to get personnel here on site to be able to do this construction project," says Major Torres.

The construction team is composed of 19 airmen from the Montana Air National Guard's 219th Red Horse Squadron and 14 Montana Army National Guard soldiers.