A Laurel mother/daughter team has made about 1,500 cloth face masks, half of which they have given away. The other half they are selling for $5 each to help pay for supplies and shipping.

Madelynn Hust is a junior at Laurel High School She has severe asthma and said the first mask she made was for herself. Her mom Raychel Hust posted a photo of it online and, within a day, over a dozen people asked for a mask of their own.

That was about four weeks ago. Now, the mother/daughter team is working about 14 hour days to keep up with the demand. Their masks have benefited people in Montana, as well as across the United States. Their masks have been shipped to Oregon, Washington, Tennessee, Kansas, Minnesota and Illinois.

Madelynn Hust said, "So many things have happened through this process, I don't even know. We'll make an entire batch of them and then realize they're an inch too small. And, then we'll either have to use them for tiny children or get rid of them. And, then, you'll be sewing and your glove will get in the mask or your bobbin will run out."

She added, "One of the main reasons I've been doing them is just because I can, which sounds funny. I know how to sew. I know how to make them. I can gain access to the resources to make them. I mean, I have nothing but time right now because I can't really do anything. We have all of the resources to make the masks, so why wouldn't we?"

If you need a mask, you can reach out to Madelynn and Raychell Hust here.