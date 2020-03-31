Montana man creates COVID-19 Couch Concerts

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Stay at home orders around the country are forcing many people to come up with virtual ways to share and communicate. One of those people is Brendan Dekievit of Montana Music Media.

Brendan created an e-Venue Facebook page for local musicians to perform on a virtual stage. The page is called COVID-19 Couch Concerts, and it currently has about 2500 members spanning 10 countries.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/236815301051185/

Brendan says there are no restrictions to who can join, but every post must be a raw live feed to keep the essence of a live show.

“I’m a huge supporter of local music, so naturally I’ve missed attending shows and seeing my peers once coronavirus swept the nation and measures were taken to stop the spread," says Brendan, "I’d seen other Facebook groups with a similar idea and figured I could start my own platform in order to see local performers again while also offering a place in which they could stay relevant on social media and possibly regain some financial losses as well.”

Brendan says many artists have set up a PayPal or a Venmo to make up for losses from venue shut downs. He says one artist earned $200 in one hour and later donated the money to help the community prevent COVID-19 from spreading.